Humidity drops Thursday

A cold front moving through tonight will bring cooler, drier weather. It will stay warm and humid this evening with showers and thunderstorms ending from west to east. The last of the showers will push offshore after midnight. Skies will clear late tonight. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and it will be cooler with lowering humidity. Temperatures will continue to drop tomorrow night with lows in the 50s. High pressure will build in on Friday with lots of sunshine, low humidity and high temperatures in the 70s. This nice weather will continue through the weekend. It will be a little warmer this weekend with highs in the 80s, but it will stay comfortable with low humidity. The sunny, warm weather will continue to start next week. The next chance for rain could arrive on Wednesday.

Tonight, evening thunderstorms, then clearing late. Lows 64 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday, sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.