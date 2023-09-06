MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Tidelands Health Foundation will bring its annual In the Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk to Murrells Inlet this October.

For 18 years, the Tidelands Health Foundation has seen hundreds of participants walk the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk to celebrate survivors and raise money for the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many people wearing their pink T-shirts, celebrating breast cancer survivors, offering hope and raising money for breast cancer screening. It truly is a special day,” Jessica Sasser, executive director of the Tidelands Health Foundation, said.

The In the Pink Walk is the main fundraiser for the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund, which helps provide mammograms and other breast health services to those in need.

According to Tidelands Health, the annual event has attracted as many as 1,200 participants in past years.

Registration for the walk opened on September 6 at tidelandshealth.org/breastcancerwalk.

All participants will receive an In the Pink T-shirt, which they are encouraged to wear to the October 7 event.

On October 7, music and vendors will begin at 8:30 a.m. outside the Tidelands Health Cancer Care Network in Murrells Inlet. An opening survivor’s ceremony will start at 10:00 a.m. with remarks from breast surgeons Dr. Craig Brackett and Dr. Angela Mislowsky.

For more information on the In the Pink Walk visit tidelandshealth.org/breastcancerwalk.