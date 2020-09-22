‘I don’t know what the hell is going on here’: 911 calls released from Georgetown Co. crash, double murder

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man can be heard telling 911 dispatchers about the crash and shooting in Georgetown County that led to two people being killed in audio obtained by News13.

Audio from the calls was provided to News13 by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office after a Freedom of Information Act request.

“Shots fired! I don’t know what the hell is going on here,” a man can be heard saying frantically. When asked where he was, the numbers he said were inaudible, and then he said “get here now!” before the call abruptly ended.

A second caller can be heard giving details about the incident but was unsure if anyone was actually shot at the time.

Listen to the audio in the player above.

Nick Wall and his step-daughter Laura Anderson were both killed. A third person was also shot.

Troopers said Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters, III., crashed into Wall’s car in the area of Highway 521 and Indian Hut Road as he was turning into a driveway when he got out of the car and shot three people.

Walters was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.