Ice caused powerline fire, small explosion in Murrells Inlet late Friday night

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Powerlines caught fire in the Murrells Inlet area late Friday night.

Icy conditions brought on by freezing rain caused limbs to come down on the powerlines around 11:30 p.m. near Inlet Square Mall.

Video shows the powerlines on fire before a small explosion and outage. It’s unclear how long the outage lasted.

Georgetown Emergency Management said Midway Fire Rescue crews responded to a large tree that fell on the road along Waverly Road near Kings River Road earlier in the evening.

News 2 crews in Georgetown have reported a thick layer of ice across much of the area. They also observed some sleet earlier Saturday morning.