GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Improvements are on the way for Liberty Steel Mill in Georgetown.

According to South Strand News, the company plans to install a modern electric arc furnace and new electric systems to better handle production at the plant.

There are also plans to improve the mill’s melt shop.

The project would cost up to $25 million.

The once-doomed mill reopened in 2018 after British-based Liberty House bought the mill in December 2018 from Arcelor Mittal.