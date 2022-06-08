GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in Georgetown should expect additional law enforcement presence on the roads Thursday and Friday as part of a state-wide coordinated effort.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) and State Transport Police will partner with local law enforcement agencies to crack down on traffic violations, specifically DUIs, speed, and aggressive or distracted driving.

Commercial motor vehicles will also be under increased scrutiny.

Enhanced patrols are planned for Thursday and Friday along US 17 and US 701 in Georgetown County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, Georgetown County has had nine fatalities so far this year, one of which involved a commercial motor vehicle.