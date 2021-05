ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD)- The International Gullah Film Fest is happening Saturday at the Black River Cypress Preserve.

The free event will feature an outdoor screening of three short films: Sisters, The Hag, and Smell the Trees.

Following the screening, a panel will discuss and celebrate the African and Gullah Diaspora.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. and seating is limited due to COVID-19 protocols. Registration is required.