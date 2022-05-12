GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Remains have been discovered in a wooded area in Georgetown County, according to sources.

While there is no tie to the Brittanee Drexel case right now, authorities have been searching in the area since Wednesday night.

News 2 has reached out to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI for more information, but they refused to comment.

News 2 crew at the scene noted that the sheriff’s office was on location. They also observed equipment being moved in the area.

A man who was once named a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance, Raymond Douglas Moody, was arrested on a charge of obstruction of justice this week and later granted a $100,000 bond.

He remained in jail as of Thursday morning. It is unclear if the arrest was in connection with the Drexel case.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for the latest.