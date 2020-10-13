“It was thrilling!” Georgetown man wins $30,000 from scratch-off ticket while eating dinner

South Carolina Education Lottery scatch-off lottery tickets are displayed on the counter at the Exxon Station on Blossom Street Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005, in Columbia, S.C. A Charleston County man filed a lawsuit against the state lottery for fraud, claiming unethical advertising caused him to buy scratch-off lottery tickets for prizes already won by someone else. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown man put his dinner plans on hold after learning he had just won $30,000 through a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said the man, who did not want to be identified, was on his way home from work when he purchased a $2 “Win It All” ticket from the Money Saver on Highmarket Street in Georgetown.

Later that evening, the man told lottery officials that he was in the middle of dinner when he scratched the winning ticket – and to his surprise won a $30,000 prize.

“It was like, BAM,” he said describing the moment he won. “I didn’t finish my dinner.”

Three top prizes of $30,000 remain in the Win It All instant ticket game at odds of 1 in 432,000.

Money Saver in Georgetown received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

📱 DOWNLOAD THE GEOCONOW APP | For instant access to news, weather and more in Georgetown County, download the FREE GeoCoNow news app in your phone’s app store – click or tap here.