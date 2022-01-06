Judge denies bond for man accused of killing a woman and her stepfather in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond has been denied for a man accused of killing two people and attempting to kill another person two years ago.

Tysheem Walters, 25, has been at the Georgetown County Detention Center since August 24, 2020, after being arrested for shooting a 21-year-old woman, Laura Anderson, and her stepfather, Charles Wall.

Deputies said Walters is also facing attempted murder charges following a traffic accident on Highway 521 near Indian Hut Road.

He was denied bond Thursday morning. Judge Thomas Cooper said the violence was so random, so unexpected and so unusual that the predictability of the defendant’s conduct was low.

Judge Cooper said bond would provide no minimal protection for the witnesses, the public, or the defendant himself.