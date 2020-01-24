JUST IN: Officials investigating suspicious package at Georgetown home

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Georgetown are investigating a suspicious package at a home on West Virginia Road, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

Georgetown County Fire is also on scene.

First responders are waiting for investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to arrive.

The contents of the package are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.