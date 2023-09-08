ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with a bomb threat made against Andrews High School, authorities say.

The school was evacuated Thursday morning and later dismissed for the day after a threat was made against the school. Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team members from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office searched the school but did not locate a bomb or any suspicious device.

It was later announced that a Florence County juvenile was arrested in connection with that threat.

“Investigators were able to trace the call made this morning and locate the teen who made it. When interviewed, the teen confessed to making the threatening call,” said Heather Pelham, a media specialist for the sheriff’s office.

The juvenile will be charged with three counts of disturbing schools and three counts of conveying false information regarding the attempted use of a destructive device.

Officials said the teen would be released into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and taken to Columbia pending a hearing.