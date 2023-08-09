GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A teenager is in custody after shots were reportedly fired in Georgetown County Wednesday morning.

According to the Georgetown Police Department (GPD), officers responded to Falcon Court around 8 a.m. in reference to reports of shots fired.

Authorities said a weapon was recovered and a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody on the scene.

There were no reported injuries and no threat to nearby schools, police said.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.