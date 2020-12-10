Keep those sunglasses handy!

Heading towards another mainly clear night you can take solace in the fact that most areas will remain above the freezing mark! Tracking through Thursday, plentiful sunshine will help to warm up the region towards the lower and mid 60s, and those temps will not back down later into the week. We’re looking at highs in the upper 60s, near 70 for Friday. This all coming along with more sun, with an increase in partial cloud cover to kick off the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with most lows in the range of 35-40.

TOMORROW: A great deal of sunshine as highs average in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine wins out, with highs tracking up close to or at 70.