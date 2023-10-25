GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — If you like to get outside and exercise, you might want to check out Saturday’s 5th annual Tour de Plantersville and cultural festival in Georgetown County.

Cyclists will ride through the only scene byway in Georgetown County, choosing from 12-mile, 25-mile and 62-mile options. It’s the perfect event for avid cyclists training for their next race or families who want to share a health adventure together.

For those who aren’t into cycling, the cultural festival will have live music, food and vendors. However, if you’re ready to ride, organizers said the 12-miler is the perfect place to start — and to learn more about where you live.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to bring people out there to see the beauty, the natural beauty of the area,” said Maranda Johns, a development officer with The Village Group, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved students in Georgetown County prepare for college and career success. “Come out and participate in the 12-mile and make it an event, just, it’s more of an exploration type opportunity and to get out with with the kids even and to go out and explore the community.”

Riders will start the Tour de Plantersville at 7 a.m. Saturday. The festival kicks off at 9 a.m. at Plantersville Elementary School.