King Tide causing flooded roadways on Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists on Pawleys Island should use caution on the roadways due to flooding on Monday.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said flooded roadways were seen due to King Tides.

“Please use caution and be mindful of the damage saltwater does to your car and the wake you leave behind,” the department said in a tweet.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for coastal counties until 1:00 p.m.

