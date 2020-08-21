Labor Day fireworks show on the Marsh Walk in Murrells Inlet has been canceled

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Marsh Walk Group announced Friday the cancellation of the Labor Day Weekend Fireworks Show.

The fireworks show was previously scheduled for July 4 but was rescheduled for September 6 before being canceled.

In a release, the group said it was a hard decision, and not one that they made lightly.

“This has once again been a very tough decision for us to make as a group,” the release said. “We regret having to cancel this spectacular event, but in light of the current ongoing world pandemic, we feel a strong obligation in our commitment to not host an event that would have difficulty in enforcing current CDC guidelines. Our primary concern is always the health and well-being of our guests, staff, and first responders.”

While the fireworks have been canceled, restaurants along the Marsh Walk will remain open with food, drink specials and live entertainment.