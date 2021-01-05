Large fish sculpture stolen from outside iconic Litchfield Beach restaurant

LITCHFIELD BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for the person who stole a large fish sculpture from outside a now-closed restaurant in Litchfield Beach.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the 6-foot fiberglass fish sculpture was displayed on an old blue truck outside of the Litchfield Fish House on Ocean Highway.

The iconic restaurant closed in 2019.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.