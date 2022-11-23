Clouds will linger through Thanksgiving, but rain will hold off until Friday. The storm system that brought clouds yesterday and today along the coast is moving away. The clearing we saw west of I-95 may push toward the coast this evening, then clouds will build back westward tonight. A storm system approaching will keep skies rather cloudy for Thanksgiving. The storm system will bring periods of rain on Friday. High pressure Saturday will briefly dry us out. Another storm system on Sunday will bring the chance for more rain. Temperatures will stay at or above normal through the weekend with highs in the 60s to near 70. High pressure will bring sunshine and mild weather to start next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.