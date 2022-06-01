We are rolling through our hot and sunny Wednesday all! After another mostly sunny day, another clear night will follow with lows mainly settling around 70 to the low 70s.

Highs temps will be soaring again on Thursday with highs around 90 slated for the beaches, while those inland will be experiencing the mid to upper 90s for the afternoon. This coupled along with humidity will result in feel-like temps around 100 degrees or so.

We are looking at potential scattered storms for Friday, that could linger into Saturday. It all has to do with then timing of an approaching cold front. As of right now the front looks to bubble up storms into Friday afternoon and evening so please remain weather aware for the end of our work week.

A good deal of sun will return once more later into Saturday, hanging tough into the start of next week.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with most lows in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny & hot with highs near 90 to the mid-upper 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a possible stray storm. Lows in the low to mid-70s.