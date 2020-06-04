Law enforcement officials join March for Peace and Justice in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver and Georgetown City Police Chief Kelvin Waites joined a march for peace on Thursday.

The leaders of both agencies and law enforcement officers joined the march from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to the City Police Station.

It was organized by Carol McCants, whose son Xavier, was killed by another student 17 years ago after a high school football game. He would have been 39 years old on Thursday.

Participants called for dialogue about race and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

provided

provided

provided

provided

📱 DOWNLOAD THE GEOCONOW APP | For instant access to news, weather and more in Georgetown County, download the FREE GeoCoNow news app in your phone’s app store – click or tap here.