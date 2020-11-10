Liberty Steel in Georgetown to lay off 140 employees by the end of 2020

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a hundred employees at Liberty Steel in Georgetown will be laid off by the end of the year.

Company leaders say the impact to employees comes as a repercussion of the on-going coronavirus pandemic, which they say has reduced manufacturing activity.

A spokesman for Liberty Steel Group, which is part of the GFG Alliance, announced in April that its facility in Georgetown would go into “Care and Maintenance” due to lower demand for steel products across the United States.

The company then laid off or redeployed around 130 employees when it halted production amid the pandemic.

Liberty Steel now faces another round of layoffs at the Georgetown mill. This time, 104 workers are expected to be laid off by December 28th, 2020.

“As the Care and Maintenance program at Georgetown has lasted six months, in line with legal obligations LIBERTY Steel has issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice to colleagues there,” a company spokesman said in a statement to News 2.

The company says it will continue to evaluate capital, market, supply and cost considerations that could support a sustainable restart plan at the Georgetown plant.

Leaders also announced all union contractual obligations will be honored and said it will continue to work closely with the City of Georgetown and the state, along with other stakeholders, on the future for the Georgetown plant.

Liberty Steel opened for business in June of 2018 after purchasing the plant from Arcelor Mittal when it closed in 2015.