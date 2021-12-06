Liberty Steel to reopen Georgetown mill mid-January

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Liberty Steel will be resuming operations at its Georgetown steel mill after being shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening of the Georgetown mill will allow 65 employees to return to work.

“We’re pleased to announce the restart of LIBERTY Steel USA’s Georgetown, South Carolina plan, further evidence of healthy market conditions and strong infrastructure spending across much of the globe,” says Chief Restructuring Officer Jeffrey S. Stein. “GFG Alliance’s international businesses are achieving excellent performance which is bolstering cash flow and boosting the Group’s refinancing efforts.

Liberty Steel Georgetown will restart production in mid-January. The pending restart before the February 2022 deadline avoids a rezoning that could have halted its reopening.