Liberty Steel to temporarily halt production in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – In response to a decline in demand brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty Steel Group “has decided to idle its Georgetown steelworks for an initial period of three months.”

The mill will operate with only a skeleton staff on a “care and maintenance regime” so that it can be opened as soon as economic conditions improve.

Around 130 employees will be temporarily laid off or redeployed. Impacted workers will have immediate access to unemployment insurance and state-based unemployment support, according to Liberty.

CEO of Liberty Steel USA, Gregory Jones, said “this is a difficult decision which hasn’t been taken lightly…In spite of the pandemic, we continue to work closely with the City, State, and other stakeholders on a long term plan for Liberty Steel Georgetown and believe there is a positive future for the steelworks.”

Officials will reevaluate conditions in three months and consider resuming production. In the meantime, Liberty’s plant in Peoria, Illinois will fulfill customer orders.