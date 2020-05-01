Live Now
Local heroes: How Monci is helping the community during difficult times

Georgetown County News

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is highlighting heroes who are helping their communities get through difficult times during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of those local heroes is Monci.

This furry hero was submitted by Felicia Hastings who says by day, he greets customers at Marothon in Georgetown and by night he delivers newspapers and groceries to customers that are unable to leave their homes.

Here’s a big THANK YOU to Monci from Hastings and all of us at News 2.

