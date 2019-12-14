Local law enforcement take students shopping in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office hosted 34 students from nine county elementary schools for their annual “Shopping With A Sheriff” event.

Students were selected based on their good grades and behavior as well as need.

Students were given a gift card and taken to Wal-Mart by bus where they shopped with the assistance of the sheriff’s office.

Students were greeted by Wal-Mart employees with Christmas carols and gift bags.

When the shopping was finished, the gifts were wrapped at the sheriff’s office and students were given lunch.