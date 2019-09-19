Longtime Georgetown Co. Sheriff A. Lane Cribb has died

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) –Georgetown County Sheriff A. Lane Cribb has died after serving 27 years as sheriff, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

Sheriff Cribb was elected sheriff of Georgetown County in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012. He started his career in law enforcement with the South Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control as an investigator in 1973, according to the sheriff’s office website.

He worked as a criminal investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office until he returned to Georgetown County to work as an investigator there.

Sheriff Cribb attended Horry-Georgtown Technical College, Limestone College, and the University of Alabama. He held a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was also a graduate of Carolina Command College, National Center for Rural Law Enforcement, South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and numerous other law enforcement training school.

He was a member of the National Sheriff’s Association, South Carolina Sheriff’s Association, Masonic Lodge, and Elk Lodge. He was past president of North Carolina/South Carolina Law Enforcement Officer’s Association and past president of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association.