Longtime Georgetown County emergency manager announces retirement

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County is looking for a new emergency management director.

It comes after long-time director, Sam Hodge, announced plans to retire after 12 years of service. “The time has come for me to close this chapter,” he said.

According to the county, Hodge has spent more than 30 years taking care of Georgetown County residents.

He started his career as a firefighter and emergency medical technician with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department in 1986. He joined the Georgetown County family in 1990 when he was hired at Midway Fire and Rescue, where he served as a paramedic and battalion chief.

Hodge later became head of Georgetown County Emergency Management in 2007 and has guided the county through five federally declared disasters since 2014.

“Sam will be greatly missed. He has been an invaluable asset for Georgetown County,” said County Administrator Sel Hemingway. “The experience he has brought to the county and the institutional knowledge he has will be extremely difficult to replace. While I selfishly wish that he was remaining with the county, I certainly understand his position in life and wish him well in retirement and any future endeavors.”

Hodge was named S.C. Emergency Manager of the Year in 2011 and 2013.

“After serving the residents and visitors of Georgetown County for nearly three decades, I just hope and pray that I have made a difference in someone’s life and made Georgetown County a safer place and better prepared,” Hodge said.

Hodge and his family will stay in Murrells Inlet. Despite retirement from the department, he plans to remain involved and active in the community.

“I see several opportunities that would allow me to continue to serve in a volunteer role during times of need and assist in community trainings to help our residents be better prepared,” Hodge said.