Low temps drop into the 30s tonight, high pressure brings drier weather

by: Frank Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s clouds have moved away, and that will lead to sunnier and warmer weather for the end of the week.

High pressure will build in tonight and tomorrow, bringing drier weather. Clouds have cleared and it will get cold tonight with patchy fog developing.

Lows temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight. Sunshine tomorrow will help temperatures warm into the mid to upper 50s. A few clouds late in the day will move away tomorrow night.

Sunshine continued Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming into the 60s.

A cold front will move through late Friday with a slight chance for a shower. It will clear for the weekend, but it will cool down with high Saturday and Sunday in the 50s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.

