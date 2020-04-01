Lowcountry church members to sing, cheer on healthcare workers outside Georgetown hospital

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry church will be spreading some joy for hospital workers on Thursday.

Members of the Georgetown Church of Christ will meet at Georgetown Memorial Hospital to sing and pray over patients and caregivers from their cars between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Organizers say as the shift changes, members will wave signs, flash headlights, and show appreciation for the healthcare workers devotion to helping the community through the coronavirus pandemic.

Those attending are asked to meet in the back parking lot Thursday afternoon and remain in their cars and observe social distancing requirements.

The church says the moment will be streamed on Facebook Live.