Man, 21, arrested after leading deputies in pursuit with stolen vehicle

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday after leading Georgetown County deputies in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies were notified by the department’s automated license plate reader system that a stolen Infiniti sedan was traveling southbound into the city of Georgetown.

Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle on Church Street, but the driver took off and a short pursuit was initiated.

“When the vehicle entered a crowded residential area, the pursuit was terminated,” deputies said. “Witnesses quickly relayed to law enforcement that the vehicle they were chasing was parked at a nearby apartment.”

Three males exited the car and ran on foot once authorities caught up with the vehicle. The driver, AJ Rasheid Brown, 21, was captured and taken into custody. He was in possession of a concealed handgun and a large quantity of marijuana.

Deputies say Brown had recently been released from prison in connection with another stolen vehicle and narcotics charges.

“He was previously sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act, leading to a reduced prison term,” deputies said.

Deputies also recovered digital scales, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine from inside the stolen vehicle.

Brown is being housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting warrant service.

Authorities are still searching for the other occupants. Anyone with information should contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.