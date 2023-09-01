GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An 80-year-old man was killed Thursday after crashing into a tree that had fallen after Tropical Storm Idalia moved through the area.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened along Old Pee Dee Road in the Hemingway area.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway said the tree was first reported to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) on Thursday because it was found to be leaning towards the roadway after the storm cleared.

The tree was later reported to have fallen around 8:15 p.m., causing a power outage. Just minutes later, at 8:21 p.m., Coroner Ridgeway said 80-year-old Leon Davis struck that downed tree.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.