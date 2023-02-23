GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Georgetown man accidentally shot himself on Thursday, according to police.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Kaminski Street around 4:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg, authorities said.

An initial investigation determined that the gun was accidentally discharged.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to police.