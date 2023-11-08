PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of rummaging through a woman’s bag while at a Pawleys Island grocery store is facing a simple assault charge.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to the Publix on Ocean Highway around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after a 60-year-old woman said she found the man searching for candy in her bag while in the store’s breakroom and confronted him about it.

A report from the sheriff’s office said the confrontation happened without incident and the woman returned to her register to continue working.

The woman told deputies that a few minutes later, the offender – identified as Larsahun Sessions – charged at her and pinned her against the register and said the next thing she remembered was that she was on the ground with the man on top of her.

According to the report, the man told deputies that he attacked the woman because she had gone through his bookbag but could not say if she took anything.

The store’s manager showed deputies a video of the incident which revealed the man charging at the victim, pinning her against a shelf behind the register, grabbing her by both shoulders and slamming her into the shelf about three times before throwing her to the ground.

Other employees at the grocery store eventually intervened, according to the report. The victim did not complain of any injuries.

Sessions was charged with simple assault.