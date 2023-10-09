GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of burglarizing two Georgetown businesses has turned himself into the police.

Officers and investigators with the Georgetown Police Department said they worked with the community to positively identify the suspect as 24-year-old Alan-Michael Ethridge.

Ethridge was wanted for burglarizing The Strand Theater and The Corner Tavern on Front Street during the morning of October 7.

Ethridge turned himself into law enforcement on Monday morning.

“Chief Pierce would like to thank those community members that took an active role by providing information which helped bring this case to a successful resolution,” the department said.

He is being charged with two counts of burglary and one count of larceny.