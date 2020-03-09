Man accused of stabbing his brother in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly stabbing his brother on Sunday, deputies say.

Zachary Martin Ogden, 26, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Investigators say they arrested Ogden in the parking lot of a Food Lion on Pawleys Island after he left the scene of the fight Sunday.

It happened after staff members at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital reported a man, Kevin Ogden, was being treated for knife wounds at the emergency room.

The victim was later transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Ogden was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.