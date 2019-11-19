Man accused of stealing smoked sausage from Georgetown Dollar General

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of shoplifting from a Dollar General.

It happened October 26th on Browns Ferry Road in Georgetown.

Deputies say store security cameras recorded the suspect, an older black male with a full beard, wearing camouflage hat, black coat and t-shirt, ragged jeans and white tennis shoes, taking two packs of smoked sausage and walking out of the store without paying.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.