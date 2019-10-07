Man airlifted to hospital after diving into Waccamaw River, hurting neck

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A man is being treated at Grand Strand E.R. after injuring his neck while diving into Waccamaw River.

According to Chief Eggiman with Midway Fire Rescue, the man had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Midway fire got the call around 5:45 Sunday afternoon. Chief Eggiman says initial reports say the man hurt his neck after diving into shallow water.

Fire crews were able to meet the diver in the river and bring him back to a marina by boat. That’s when he was transferred to a medical helicopter that took him to the emergency room.

Chief Eggiman says last he heard the man was in stable condition.

