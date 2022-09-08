GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle in the McDonald area of Georgetown County.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office began searching the area of West Virginia Road following reports of an armed man who was riding a bicycle.

Jonathan Schuler, 29, was located at a relative’s house and taken into custody. Officials said charges are pending.

McDonald School was placed on a brief lockdown during a search for the suspect.