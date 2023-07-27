GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) arrested a man Thursday after a collision and brief pursuit near Andrews.

According to GCSO, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies said a man was driving when he rear-ended an unmarked GCSO car and caused “minor damage.”

When the driver realized the vehicle belonged to law enforcement, he fled, leading deputies on a brief pursuit.

Deputies apprehended the driver and took him into custody. They discovered that he had an active warrant for property damage with GCSO.

No one was injured in the collision or chase.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.