GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an alleged armed robbery that happened Friday.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Javontay Savon Roger on Highmarket Street following a brief foot chase and standoff Saturday.

According to Georgetown officials, Rogers was accused of using a firearm to rob two people in a vehicle who came to McDonald Road to give him a ride.

Following the Friday incident, deputies obtained warrants for:

Armed robbery

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Possession of a weapon by a felon

A mental health unit was requested at the time of the arrest.

Officials took him to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital for evaluation.