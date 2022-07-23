GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an alleged armed robbery that happened Friday.
Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Javontay Savon Roger on Highmarket Street following a brief foot chase and standoff Saturday.
According to Georgetown officials, Rogers was accused of using a firearm to rob two people in a vehicle who came to McDonald Road to give him a ride.
Following the Friday incident, deputies obtained warrants for:
- Armed robbery
- Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Possession of a weapon by a felon
A mental health unit was requested at the time of the arrest.
Officials took him to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital for evaluation.