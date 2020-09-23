Man arrested following road rage incident, chase in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County arrested a man following a road rage incident and chase on Wednesday.

Deputies say the suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was stopped by law enforcement along Highway 521 after a reported road rage incident.

According to deputies, the man fled in his vehicle on Indian Hut Road and eventually flipped the automobile at Deer Spring Loop.

David Larue Goude was taken into custody following a brief foot chase. He is being held Georgetown County Detention Center on a warrant for damaging property and affidavits for failure to stop for blue lights and littering.

Deputies are looking to obtain an additional warrant for failure to stop for blue lights.

No injuries occurred during this incident, and property damage was confined to the suspect’s vehicle.

