Man arrested for burglarizing church in Andrews early Wednesday morning

Georgetown County News

John Brady Howerton (Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A 46-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday for burglarizing a church in Andrews.

Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the arrest of John Brady Howerton, who is charged with the burglary of Six Mile Crossing Church of God on Kent Road.

Deputies met the church’s pastor and reviewed security camera footage showing a burglar matching the description of a suspect who had been stopped by authorities on Highway 521.

The pastor’s office window was broken, and a clerk’s office door was knocked in. Four television sets and two laptops with chargers were reported missing along with $54 in change from a safe.

Howerton was stopped on Highway 521 just before 2:00 a.m. Deputies say he was in possession of a bag containing $54 at the time.

Three of the television sets were found in the churchyard. Another television set and the laptops were found across Kent Road. All items were returned to the church pastor.

Howerton is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

