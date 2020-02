MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has a arrested a man in connection to a series of restaurant burglaries and thefts of seafood from Murrells Inlet restaurants.

Miles Moran Moses, 58, was charged with three counts of 2nd Degree Burglary.

Deputies say that more charges are pending.

Moses will be held in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.