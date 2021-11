GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested for breaking into several cars in Georgetown County.

Authorities say Darrickreco Manillo Laws, 45, was wanted for a number of auto break-ins in the Debordieu Colony and Prince George communities.

Laws was taken into custody in Horry County on Thursday and is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the crimes is encouraged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.