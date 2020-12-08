Man arrested for stealing drugs from hospital while visiting dying family member

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of Matthew Ryan Brandt (27) on drug and larceny charges after he stole controlled substances from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

According to GCSO, Brandt was visiting a dying family member on Monday when he stole “hospital property and controlled substances, including a partially used Fentanyl drip bag.”

GCSO identified Brandt using hospital surveillance footage and found him in an apartment in Myrtle Beach.

In the apartment, investigators found the items stolen from the hospital as well as controlled substances and heroin, marijuana, and a digital scale.

Brandt is being charged with theft of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), theft of a controlled substance (Naloxone), possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug, and grand larceny enhancement over $5,000.

He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.