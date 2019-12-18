Man arrested for trying to steal riding lawn mower

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has arrested John Barberio (42) on charges of Grand Larceny and Burglary.

According to GCSO, deputies received a call from a landscaping crew working near Tiller Drive, reporting that someone attempted to steal their riding lawn mower.

Deputies found Barberio and the lawnmower nearby.

In addition to the lawn mower theft, GCSO reported that evidence collected at a burglarized office building on Alston Road implicated Barberio as well.

Barberio is currently awaiting bond at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Authorities are investigating whether he is connected to other crimes in the area.