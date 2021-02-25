Man arrested in Georgetown County for trafficking meth for 3rd time in 7 months

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with trafficking meth for the third time in seven months in Georgetown County, according to deputies.

William Russell June Jr., 42, was arrested after a search warrant was executed on Pee Dee Lane in Murrells Inlet, deputies said. June was arrested for trafficking meth in July 2020 and is currently on bond and electronic monitoring for a January arrest for trafficking meth.

Heather Anne Ditcher-White, 48, was also arrested. She was released on bond last week for possession with intent to distribute meth, deputies said.

Both were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

“These types of dealers of death have no business being let out of jail time after time,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “My office will continue to lock them up until someone gets it right.”

Agents seized a variety of illegal substances including approximately 90 grams of crystal meth, deputies said.