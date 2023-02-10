GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested on drug charges following an overnight traffic stop Friday in the Oatland community of Georgetown County, deputies said.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on 38-year-old David Gillyard, Jr., Oatland Road. But after the initial stop, authorities said Gillyard locked his doors and began to drive away.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the man stopped his vehicle near the intersection of Fuzzy Drive and Oatland Road where he was taken into custody.

Deputies seized 1.79 pounds of suspected marijuana, 19.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 114 tablets of suspected MDMA/ecstasy.

Charges against Gillyard include trafficking MDMA or ecstasy; manufacture and possession of other substances in Schedule 1, 2, and 3 with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or cocaine base; failure to stop for blue lights (no injury or death); and hindering/obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

A reason for the traffic stop was not provided.