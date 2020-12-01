Man arrested on gun, drug charges after shots fired call in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Monday after authorities found a gun and drugs in his car while investigating a ‘shots fired’ call.

Authorities in Georgetown first responded to reports of a fight and shots being fired on North Merriman Road.

While canvassing the area, officers observed the suspect vehicle on Lynch Street where it was parked with two occupants inside.

During an investigation, officers located a black M&P Shield 9mm handgun, marijuana, and digital scales inside the vehicle.

The driver, Pernell Coley, had a suspended driver’s license. He was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm and ammunition and discharging a firearm in the city.

He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.